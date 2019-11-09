‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Kaley Cuoco Admits She and Husband Karl Cook ‘Love’ Living Apart

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco said she and husband Karl Cook “love” living apart, even a year after getting married. Cuoco has said in the past the couple do not live together, which has sparked plenty of divorce rumors. But the two could not be more in love, even as they live in different cities.

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy,” Cuoco, 33, said on The View Friday. “They couldn’t believe it.”

“Because of work and his business, and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living,” Cuoco explained, referring to Cook’s work as a professional equestrian.

The living situation is not permanent, of course. They are now building a house they plan to live in together.

“We’re actually building our house together right now. We just haven’t been under the same roof. But, by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue,” she explained.

Cuoco is now filming The Flight Attendant, a series based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel that will only be available on WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform.

“I’m shooting here and I love it,” Cuoco told The View hosts. “I just love the area and my apartment building is right in between a dog park and a rabbit rescue. So, it’s built for me.”

Cuoco and Cook, 28, married in July 2018, with many of her Big Bang Theory co-stars in attendance. In August, she told E! News the two have an “unconventional marriage.”

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” Cuoco said at the time. “You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun.”

She later said they were building “our dream house,” adding, “We’re eventually going to be under the same roof.”

While the two are living apart, they still frequently appear at events together and on their Instagram pages. Cook is famous for posting embarrassing shots of his wife and doesn’t ask for her permission to share them.

“He makes his own Instagram decisions. He’s bold,” Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight. “Well, he doesn’t ask me before he posts them, so… He just, he loves a good sleeping picture. Not Sleeping Beauty, like he loves a [real sleeping photo], and he loves to take a picture from down here. It’s his favorite thing to do. He’s just funny.”

Cook recently wrapped playing Penny for 12 seasons on The Big Bang Theory. She also voices the title character in the Harley Quinn animated series, which will be released on DC Universe on Nov. 29.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images