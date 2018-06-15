Beyonce Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant Again After Concert Photo Comes Out

Beyoncé fans are convinced that the singer is pregnant after recent photos of the singer performing have sparked baby bump watch, with the Beyhive on full alert in response to the rumor.

The star is currently on her On the Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z, and many fans claim that Beyoncé’s wardrobe choices — notably several ensembles that include baggy coats or waist-ties — are serving to hide a growing bump.

One Twitter user pointed to “blazers, capes, and extra accessories” worn by the singer as potential proof of her pregnancy.

Look I haven't seen a tour outfit that makes me say "oh she's definitely not pregnant". She's wearing blazers, capes, and extra accessories around her abdomen. I'm suspicious. Beyoncé might be pregnant again.

“But Beyoncé is DEFO pregnant,” wrote another.

"But Beyoncé is DEFO pregnant," wrote another.

Some mused that the star had simply had a bigger meal before hitting the stage.

Convinced Beyoncé is pregnant again after last night…either that or she had a Blue Lagoon before coming on stage

Others stepped in to defend Beyoncé from the national pastime of speculating over women’s bodies.

So Beyonce is a little larger in her stomach for one day and people are convinced she's pregnant. SHE COULD JUST BE BLOATED! Stop shaming women for having a natural body with your stupid-ass theories.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who celebrated their first birthday on the day of their parents’ show in Manchester.

“Happy Birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!” Beyoncé told the crowd during the show.

Beyoncé gave birth to the twins a few months after shocking the world with her pregnancy announcement in an artistic photo shoot directed by multimedia artist Awol Erizku.

If Beyoncé is indeed pregnant, it would be the fourth child for her and Jay-Z, which fans are pointing out would be significant as the number four is significant in both entertainer’s lives.

Both were born on the fourth day of their respective birth months, they have the number tattooed on their ring fingers, Beyoncé’s fourth studio album was titled 4 and Jay-Z’s most recent was titled 4:44. In addition, Blue Ivy’s name is rumored to be significant because of the fact that it contains the Roman numeral for four, IV.

