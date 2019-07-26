Beyonce Fans Accuse TV Host of Racism After Scathing ‘Narcissism’ Remarks

When The Social, a Canadian talk show similar in format to The View, asked fans to react to a report that Beyonce Knowles allegedly vets people before they can join her inner circle, viewers chimed in with their take, many expressing how such a condition was “ridiculous.” However, one of the show’s guest co-hosts might have gone too far with her criticism, unleashing a scathing take on The Lion King star and calling her out for “some level of narcissism.” Naturally, Beyonce’s legion of fans from far and wide stung right back, accusing her remarks as racist.

During Tuesday’s episode of the CTV daytime show, the hosts brought up a recent Grazia article that claimed to include details on how difficult it is to get into Beyonce’s inner circle of friends. According to the report, “new acquaintances” are “vetted” by the singer and actress’ security team and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, meets with them. They have to make sure the potential new friends are not “too excitable” when with Beyonce. Posting selfies and using social media when with her is even reportedly banned.

“First of all, I’m sorry, who does Beyonce think she is?” guest co-host Sonia Beeksma said of the alleged report, which included unverified sources. She later admitted to not being a “huge Beyonce fan to begin with” and called out the singer for having “some level of narcissism” to create an alter ego, like Sasha Fierce for her music.

Co-host Lainey Lui of Lainey Gossip noted she was “worried” that Beyonce’s fanbase, known as the Beyhive, would come out hard against her comments. Another co-host, Cynthia Loyst, said she understood where Beyonce was coming from though, noting that being in the limelight can create “mistrust” of people trying to get in her orbit if the reports are even true.

The segment was perfect fodder for a strong social media reaction.

“An opinion, based on a lie. And Sonia’s anti-Black Woman stance is well known. She can’t stand it when one of us is successful. Beyonce was not the first. Luckily, we have [ET Canada] who doesn’t deal with low rent news. They actually get it from the source. Just saying,” one fan wrote.

“it’s ok to dislike someone, but to discredit and bad mouth them is wrong. to lie about them is also wrong .. that’s what you did [Beeksma] you didn’t say ‘i don’t like beyoncé’ you said ‘who does she think she is’ as to undermine her. you sounded like a HATER,” another wrote.

“Let’s be honest, she only went in on Beyoncé like that because she was trying to capitalise off ‘Beyhive rage,’” another wrote. “She’s not stupid and she knew exactly what she was doing, she wanted to lift her profile. Be careful what you wish for.”

“Yes I’m DEF getting racist vibes from [Beeksma],” wrote another.

“The amount of bullying of Beyoncé and making up fabricated stories on how she ‘behaves’ will not be tolerated from us! U are a racist platform that likes to see a powerful BLACK talented woman be smeared for ur own clout. That was NOT an opinion, that was lies!” added another fan.

On the other hand, there were some fans who agreed that Beyonce was being “ridiculous” over the alleged reports.

“I’m sorry [Lainey Liu], I know you love her, but I gotta say it, Beyoncé is being ridiculous. She’s let her stardom go to her head. It’s ok to have some common courtesy expectations, but it sounds like a high maintenance friend who’s not worth it,” one person tweeted.

“Personally I think it’s a bit much. But it is Beyonce. Fame has gotten to her and we the public are partially at fault for that. In the end it’s her rules, if you care enough you will [abide], if not, then move along,” another wrote.

On Wednesday, the hosts even pointed out that Beeksma was getting threatening comments on Twitter and Instagram, where she had locked the latter account shortly after.

We started off today’s show by addressing the online response we received over our topic from yesterday — a story about Beyoncé reportedly vetting her friends. This convo led to threatening comments at one of our hosts. Here’s what the hosts had to say on today’s show. pic.twitter.com/YOWbiK2umh — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) July 24, 2019

“A lot of you were really, really respectful voicing your different opinions. However, there is a number of people who took it way too far,” co-host Melissa Grelo said. “We want to address this because, on behalf of the other hosts and on behalf of the show itself, we stand behind Sonia 100 percent and we stand behind her having, and the right to express her having a differing opinions, whether it’s about Beyonce or her favorite food. It doesn’t matter.”

