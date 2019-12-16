Beyonce Dons Strapless Velvet Gown With Hip-Length Slit for Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

Beyonce fans are just now picking their jaws up off the floor after the singer attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party Sunday night in a strapless velour dress featuring a hip-high slit up the side. The 38-year-old music icon attended the party presented by Ciroc Vodka alongside husband Jay-Z in a the black fitted gown adorned with silver sequins in the the shape of floral arrangements, which were suitably sparkly for the holiday season.

She completed the look with a matching pair of long, black velvet gloves and a glittering silver clutch purse, making for a festive look. She also had noticeably darker hair for the occasion, going for a chic brunette shade.

The mom of three shared photos of her ensemble to Instagram, posing in various rooms in her and Jay-Z’s house, as well as outside on the sunny driveway. Plenty of her 136 million followers took to the comments of the post to gush over her, leaving comments full of fire emojis and heart emojis.

“The queen,” one user wrote.

“Now that’s a beautiful woman,” another said.

“Girl u wilding put that thigh back. World ain’t ready,” someone else quipped.

“Damn she really out here slaying and being the queen she is,” one person said.

“Even her shadow… WE COULD NEVER!!!” another fan said.

“Queen Bey! Always graceful and stunning!” someone else wrote.

“Got the ring and bracelet OVER the gloves. Balling balling over there,” someone said.

The “Halo” songstress also shared another post of Diddy and Jay-Z showing off their own looks from the evening, as well as a photo of her next to Jay-Z at the party.

Earlier this month during a Q&A with ELLE magazine, Beyonce opened up about how she deals with public scrutiny of her physical appearance as well as weight fluctuations she’s experienced since having children.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said.

“But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life,” she continued. “Giving zero [swearing emoji]s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”

