Beyonce's Cousin Martell Derouen Shot Dead, Sasha Skare Wanted for His Murder

A man found dead in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday was identified as rapper Marell Derouen, a cousin of singer Beyonce Knowles. San Antonio police identified Sasha Skare, 21, as the suspect in Derouen's death. Police are still searching for Skare, who was also allegedly involved in a shooting in North Austin in 2019. Derouen rapped under the name Kardone, and was signed to The Orchard, a Sony Music label.

The 34-year-old Derouen was found dead after San Antonio police went to check on him at his apartment, reports the San Antonio Express-News. A caller said they had not heard from him in several days. Officers arrived at Derouen's apartment complex at about noon Tuesday and asked maintenance staff to help them inside. They found Derouen deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police named Skare a suspect after the body was found. She is a San Antonio native and an aspiring rapper as well. In April 2020, she released a single produced by Derouen. Skare has been out on bond for a year. She was previously arrested in connection with a Nov. 29, 2019 shooting. That night, she and her boyfriend, Andrew Bass, allegedly met a man to buy marijuana in North Austin. The two men shot each other, and Bass died. Skare initially told police Bass arranged the drug deal, according to the arrest affidavit. However, police believe Skare scheduled the deal and intended to rob the other man.

Derouen's wife, Joia, told the Express-News her husband was a loving man and the victim of a "senseless act." There is "no way to replace him but please help us find this girl," she wrote in a statement to the outlet. "She is dangerous and I do believe she will kill again. If you see her please contact the police." His friends also shared tributes on Instagram. His brother, former UMass basketball player Trey Davis, shared information on his brother's death and asked his followers to share any information.

Derouen's last Instagram photo was published on Jan. 3, showing him on a party bus with friends. Skare was among the people tagged in the caption. She responded to the photo by adding praying hands emojis.

Skare also evaded police custody for some time after the 2019 incident. According to CBS Austin, she was featured on Marshal's Most Wanted. She was arrested a few days after the shooting in north San Antonio, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said. She was released on bond in January 2020. Bass' mother, Misty Renee Bass, told CBS Austin Scare would not have been able to make bail if she was charged correctly and felt more should have been done to keep her in jail. "She was involved in an incident that resulted in the death of somebody and I think that she needs to be held accountable," Misty said.