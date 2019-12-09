Beyonce Blasts Trolls With NSFW Slam Over ’15 Years’ of Weight Fluctuations

Beyonce is the first person to admit that 15 years ago, she wouldn’t have expected herself to be so embracing of her changing body type brought on by motherhood. But in a recent fan Q&A facilitated by Elle, she said she’s come a long way, and blasted trolls who monitor her physical appearance and weight fluctuations.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” Beyonce said. “But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life.”

“Giving zero [cursing emoji]s is the most liberating place to be,” she continued. “Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing others folks’ grills.”

Answering a different question related to owning her narrative as an artist, Beyonce continued a similar train of thought. “The more I mature, the more I understand my value. I realized I had to take control of my work and my legacy because I wanted to be able to speak directly to my fans in an honest way,” she said.

“I wanted my words and my art to come directly from me. There were things in my career that I did because I didn’t understand that I could say no. We all have more power than we realize.”

She also spoke about how having miscarriages taught her some important life lessons. The 38-year-old, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and boy-girl twins Sir and Rumi, 2, with husband Jay-Z, first spoke about having a miscarriage in 2013, calling it “the saddest thing I’ve ever been through” in her HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream.

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift,” Beyonce said. “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.

“Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.

Additionally, she said that of all the hats she wears, “being Blue, Rumi and Sir’s mom” gives her the greatest joy.