Bette Midler Sparks Controversy With Dig at First Lady Melania Trump

Bette Midler is once again receiving backlash for her dig at the Trump family, this time for criticizing First Lady Melania Trump.

The singer and actress caught the attention of online trolls after tweeting out a photo of the former model from a 2000 photo shoot for British GQ. The photo, snapped in an airplane cockpit, shows Trump partially naked with a see-through chain metal and plastic bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane,” Midler wrote along with the picture, also adding the explicit hashtag, #FLOT—S, which led to massive backlash from her followers, according to PEOPLE.

“What a crass and inelegant remark,” one Twitter user wrote. “Perhaps upbringing is harder to overcome than previously thought. Money hasn’t bought you class, Betty.”

“I love you and loathe that whole family but no. Just no,” another one added. “Pick apart her dangerous actions, not her body/use thereof. Women deserve better than this.”

A third user commented, “Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you The Desperate Miss M. #TDS #classless #jelly.”

Not all comments toward the tweet were negative.

“You’re getting a lot of flack for this tweet from fans. Not from this fan, I thought it was hysterical,” one user commented. “Melania offers nothing for young women to inspire them.”

“Ignore the haters,” another said. “You are amazing and very loved!”

This is not the first time the Hocus Pocus star has been at the center of controversy for her comments on social media.

Midler recently issued a public apology after she wrote in a now-deleted tweet that women were “the n-word of the world.”

“‘Women, are the n-word of the world,’” Midler wrote. “Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

After facing major backlash, the singer apologized on Twitter.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me,” she wrote. “Angrily I tweeted [without] thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

Midler has also received backlash for starting a feud with Kim Kardashian West and also apologized for comments about Caitlyn Jenner, which many considered transphobic at the time.