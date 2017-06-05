Bethenny Frankel Pulls Off Her Wildest Yoga Pose Yet

Always one to show off her amazing yoga talents, Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to post a picture of what might be her wildest yoga pose yet.

Doin’ some yoga today. #CamelPose is good for lower back pain, thigh/arm strength, & posture A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Bending her body almost completely backward and reaching back with her hands touching her feet, Frankel captioned the picture, “Doin’ some yoga today. #CamelPose is good for lower back pain, thigh/arm strength, & posture.”

Having recently returned to Real Housewives of New York, Frankel, a fitness fanatic, is frequently hopping on Instagram to show off her talent for yoga.

Just last month Frankel shared a photo of herself doing a very impressive yoga pose in what appeared to be a black and gold bikini.

The pose resembles a yoga stance called “Lord of the Dance,” and to add some intensity and skill to it, Frankel holds the pose while balancing on a red beam.

She captioned the photo with, “Balance is key.” and then went on to ask her followers, “What are you guys up to this weekend?”

Balance is key. What are you guys up to this weekend? A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on May 21, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Another thing Frankel recently shared with her Instagram and Snapchat followers, was a funny situation she found herself in when she had no choice but to bare all and change clothes in her car.

With very little time to get ready for a taping of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Frankel was forced to costume change in the tight space of what appears to be maybe a small SUV.

As she swapped out her black tank top and jeans for a tight white top and sparkly skirt, Frankel jokingly said, “‘This is all for you Andy Cohen!”

She also captioned most of the video clips “#carchangechronicles,” as she covered her bare chest with only her hands.

Not only is Frankel incredible at yoga, she also has a great sense of humor, and is very resourceful.

