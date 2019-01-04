Bethenny Frankel’s Plane Forced to Turn Around After Potential Deadly Encounter

Bethenny Frankel faced another near-fatal situation when her flight had to turn around for putting her in contact with a deadly allergy.

The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that she was on a flight Thursday when she boarded the plane and realized the crew was serving fish, despite her calling ahead to check the menu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After bringing the potentially dangerous situation to the crew’s attention, Frankel revealed the pilot “delightfully announced” to all of the passengers that they had to turn around, which she revealed she tried to stop so it wouldn’t become an inconvenience to the rest of the passengers.

“Called airline mult [iple] x [times] to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” she tweeted on Thursday. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife”

Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass. They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 3, 2019

Frankel then retweeted a recent story about a young boy from New York whose family claimed he died after fish was cooked near him. PEOPLE writes the boy’s cause of death remains under investigation.

After her tweets, fans of the reality series offered their options on the situation, with some telling Frankel to start flying private planes to avoid potentially fatal encounters with fish.

Frankel responded to the fan suggestions: “I am fortunate enough to do that sometimes, but it is a massive waste and not environmentally friendly if doing so. But I hears ya.”

When someone asked if she had the ability to buy a personal plane Frankel responded, “I ain’t got it like that. And I want to work less not more.”

She also explained to her followers that “Being trapped in a cabin w no windows w cooking fish is a death trap,” and argued that “The airlines and world needs to change. I was always self conscious about it & today didn’t help.”

Frankel did not reveal in her tweets which airline she was flying during the incident, but the reality star said “they know who they are.”

The incident comes a few weeks after Frankel was hospitalized after suffering from a fatal allergic reaction.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted in December.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

The reality television star also suffered an allergic reaction on RHONY when the girls visited Cartagena, Colombia during Season 10.