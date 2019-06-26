Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter ‘Baby Lyssa’ Reveals Photo of Memorial Site

Beth Chapman’s stepdaughter “Baby Lyssa” Chapman has revealed a photo of a memorial site set-up for the late reality TV star. Chapman passed away Wednesday morning after battling cancer for the last few years and most recently, struggling with a medically-induced coma following a choking incident over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Lyssa shared a photo of a spot near what looks to be the entrance to the home Beth shared with her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman.

So far, the memorial includes a painting of Chapman, along with some flowers and a Hawaiian lei.

View this post on Instagram Feel free to bring flowers. 🌸 #BethChapman #HawaiianStyle A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

Many fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “The world has lost a phenomenal woman! She was admired and adored by many!!! Another angel in Gods army. My heart is broken…all my love to her family!”

“You were a kick ass woman of God with a loving husband and kids that will all miss you terribly,” another person commented. “Now you can do the work from the other side beautiful soul. No more pain, no more cancer, no more worries. God bless you and your family.(My son just got there too, so say hello to him from his momma, he knows I worry)”

“She will be missed around the world. She may not have been related to her many fans but they related to her and your family in many ways,” someone else said. “Our thoughts are with your family at this time. Celebrate her life the way she would have wanted you too.”

“I’m gutted. I’m so sorry for your loss,” one other fan added. “I’m truly looking forward to bringing flowers there as well as hiking Koko Head in her honor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II (@mslyssac) on Jun 23, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

Chapman’s passing was revealed by Dog, who took to Twitter to share the news by writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Following the post, many of Dog’s followers replied with messages of support.

Dog, when someone told me she passed, it really broke my heart. I would like to join everybody in saying she was truly beautiful, inside & out. She will always be loved & will always be remembered. Prayers 🙏 to u & family. #RIPBethChapman

I made these tributes for her. pic.twitter.com/8ZnUZ5usLI — 🌞🌷Brenda🌞🌷 (@virgolass93) June 26, 2019

“I’m so sorry you Bethy died this morning. I’m at a lost for words and my heart is breaking for you and the family/friends,” one fan tweeted back. “You know she will take over heaven & will be in charge before God even knows it. God Bless you [Dog the Bounty Hunter] and your family.”

Beth was 51 years old at the time of her death.