Beth Chapman Showed off ‘His and Hers’ Bounty Hunting Gear Before Alleged Hospitalization

Beth Chapman seemed ready to spend some quality bounty hunting time with Duane “Dog” Chapman ahead of her sudden hospitalization.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram just hours before her reported hospitalization to show off her and Dog’s gear from the beloved television series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“His and hers,” Beth wrote on the caption of the photo, including the hashtags #wgn #dogsmostwanted to promote their show. The pic shows their bounty hunting equipment, including Beth’s pink set.

Fans of the reality television couple took to the comments section to wish Beth well as she continues to fight her cancer, as well as begging for new episodes of the series.

“Hope your feeling better. I love to see your kicking ass!” one fan wrote, adding two red hearts.

“[Love] you Beth & Duane! Y’all are genuine heroes to so many! Beth, your strength, determination and sheer will to overcome all negativity is amazing! Prayers for the family as you fight this fight to rid the streets of criminals but work to let those same criminals see that they don’t have to stay criminals. They can rise up, do and be what God created them to be. That the time in y’all’s vehicle was actually an appointment God had scheduled for them to hear things can change, if they want them to!” Another user commented.

“Hope your feeling Great !!! As I speak I’m watching your old shows right now !!!!” Another follower admitted.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star made headlines hours after posting the photo after she was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii after suffering “serious” breathing issues.

“She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source told Us Weekly, also saying Duane has been by her side the whole time. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Beth was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017. The reality star underwent surgery at the time to have a mass removed followed by chemotherapy.

After spending almost a year cancer free, she made headlines in November 2018 when she was back at the hospital and went under the knife a second time. Beth announced at the time at her cancer was back and incurable.

Since then, Beth has kept a positive outlook on life, frequently posting happy moments on her social media, as well as working alongside her husband on their bounty hunting business.