Tom Arnold Jokingly ‘Tangos’ With Beth Chapman After Schwarzenegger Tweet

Beth Chapman tweeted about enjoying one of her favorite films earlier in the week, taking in True Lies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. It was yet another bright moment to sprout from her ongoing battle with cancer — and her recent stay in the hospital.

“Watching my favorite movie [Arnold Schwarzenegger] and my good buddy [Tom Arnold] in [True Lies] This [tango] is so dang sexy I think I could be drug around the floor by [Schwarzenegger]. Lol,” Chapman wrote on Twitter, with a silly face emoji and a pair of dancer emojis holding down the message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the tweet got fans going on its own, it also brought Arnold himself out to have some fun with Chapman and her fans.

“I will drag you around anytime [Beth Chapman],” the actor wrote on the social media site. “Dog too. Also [Karen Nickerson].”

The latter is a fan who responded to Beth’s initial tweet, noting that it was nice to see that Chapman had not “lost her sense of humor” despite her ongoing cancer battle.

Beth favorited Arnold’s response, but didn’t seem to reach out with a response accepting the former Roseanne star’s offer.

It’s the latest message from Chapman since her release from the hospital last week due to a buildup of fluids in her lungs. The report last week noted that Beth was rushed to the hospital with “serious” breathing issues and her husband by her side.

“She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source told Us Weekly earlier in the week. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Since her release from the hospital, Beth bounced right back to posting happy selfies and fun messages to her social media. Her first message following her release from the hospital was sent out to fellow reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann in response to some well wishes. The Dog’s Most Wanted star retweeted Zolciak’s “positive vibes” tweet, responding with some love of her own.

“I love you friend…” Chapman responded with, adding a smooching and lip emoji to drive the message home.

She’s also posted a new selfie that shows her cuddling and relaxing with her dog.

“Mama and Lola so much love for this girl,” Chapman captioned the photo on social media, promoting her upcoming WGN series for good measure.

Chapman has been trying to live her life and continue to work since the return of her throat cancer in November, followed soon by reports that it was incurable. Despite the news, Beth continues to enjoy each day.