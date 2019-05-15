Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star, Gets Video Message From Carrot Top

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman recently revealed that she got a video message from comedian Carrot Top.

The reality TV star shared the clip on her Instagram page, and spoke highly of Carrot Top in the caption, saying that he is one of her “dear friends.”

She also took the opportunity to encourage her fans and followers to check him out if they happen to be in Las Vegas, where he headlines at the Luxor Hotel.

In the clip, Carrot Top and his personal assistant Jeff Molitz are driving and the song “Beth” by KISS came on. The classic tune made them think of Chapman so they decided to send her a little video message.

“Beth! We just want to check on you. We’re on our way to the Luxor to do a show and this song came on and we both went, ‘Hey, how’s Beth doing?’ So, let us know how you’re doing man, hope you’re doing great. Thinking about you,” the comedian said before saying goodbye.

Many of Chapman’s fans have since commented on the post, with one saying, “That was very kind of them. Funny how you can.. drive some place a song does pop on and you think of someone. There are people in your life that aren’t blood and are still there or thinking about you.”

“He’s SO funny and SO cool!! Have seen him 3 times..but never enough!” another user exclaimed, while someone else gushed, “Carrottop was a huge part of my growing up! Can’t count how many times i laughed so hard I… well [you] know.”

“Beth I hope you are doing well. I have been a fan of yours for a pretty good while. I miss you since you are not on tv but I still think about you and how you are doing. I have always wanted to meet you and your great family. My prayers are with you and please feel free to contact me back . That would be great,” one other person commented.