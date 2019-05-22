Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star, Reveals Vicious Troll’s DM’s to Her

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has revealed some DM messages that a vicious troll has been sending her.

Taking to Twitter, Chapman shared a screenshot of the messages wherein the woman called her “nothing but a TV personality.”

Chapman’s response was to let the troll know that she had been “blocked” because she refuses to “put up with this kinda bulls— outta anyone.”

She was blocked for these kinda harassing statements she sends me long dms about how she’s Battered woman but then flys into rages if you don’t immediately get back to her done done done block trolls and demanding fans who think they can bully me into talking to them @PhaidraZ https://t.co/ZSPMvlKhaI pic.twitter.com/rNtJsmFYs9 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 22, 2019

Following back a trail of tweets between the woman and a fan of Chapman’s, the issue seems to to have began when the woman tweeted out, “Beth Chapman ain’t nothing but a fake TV personality,” and tagged the Dog’s Most Wanted star in the tweet.

A fan fired back in defense of Chapman, saying, “Not sure what evil troll Planet you are living on but a fake TV personality she is not! Her shows have been on the air for 15 plus years thinking you to go back and do your homework troll.”

Please stop opening your mouth about things you don’t know. I have known them both personally for years and I can assure you they’re about as real as it gets. Perhaps you should find something better to do with your time than to pick on people with cancer — phaidra zoumadakis (@PhaidraZ) May 21, 2019

“You know I’m so happy she has all these great friends, nice and polite,wouldn’t put down anybody just try to help people! Thank you for reconfirming my thoughts about her and the people around her,” the woman later added. “What you said to me is exactly what I thought would come from people like that.”

“This will be the last time I replied to you and I will leave it be,” the defending fan then said. “If you misinterpreted me calling you a troll as picking on your looks you are off base. I was meaning you are an Internet troll that gets on here to disparage people in a public forum.”

You need to get a life. Looks like your the one look for the 15 minutes of fame. Beth Chapman is an amazing women. Why don’t you back off of her, she’s fighting for her life — Shelia Spurling (@SheliaSpurling) May 22, 2019

Eventually Chapman intervened and has since seen an overwhelming display of support from her true fans.