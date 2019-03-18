Beth Chapman Cries in Hospital Bed in New Photos From Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter

Beth Chapman is currently recovering from throat surgery in a Los Angeles hospital, and her family has now given fans an inside look at the situation.

Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, sent several photos to Radar Online that show his wife waiting for further treatment at the hospital.

In the first photo, Chapman is shown looking glum while lying in a hospital bed. The second one is a close-up photo of Beth as she is hooked up to an IV.

However, the third shot is much more emotional and hard to see.

Chapman is shown in the same hospital bed in tears. Dog is standing up next to her, with his hand on her forehead. His left hand is on the bed’s rail as Chapman reaches towards him. A box of tissue sits in her lap.

This is just the latest of several heartbreaking updates the Chapman family has shared since Chapman was rushed into surgery on Tuesday. There was some sort of blockage in her throat that required emergency surgery. During that procedure, medical personnel discovered that Chapman’s throat cancer had returned.

They apparently cut out a large portion of it, but the family is waiting on test results to determine if the cancer has spread.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” Dog told TMZ. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. … I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing. … Please say a prayer. She’s not doing good.”

Chapman’s stepdaughter Lyssa added, “We really appreciate the prayers of the fans. We really appreciate the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much. Thank you guys for being here. We’ve got such an amazing outpour from our fans, and we just really appreciate it.”

Chapman has not remained silent during the hospitalization, as she has uploaded several photos and updates to Instagram.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” Chapman wrote in one update, adding hashtags for “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

