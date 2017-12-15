See Ben Affleck Escorted out of Rehab by Mystery Women

Justice League star Ben Affleck has been seen leaving a rehab facility with two women, prompting speculation that he might again be seeking treatment for addiction.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, Affleck and the two women left a Los Angeles, California treatment center and went to visit a Buddhist center nearby, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the past, Affleck has been seen being accompanied by sober coaches, who are designated mentors that help drug and alcohol addicts avoid the temptation of substance abuse. It is not clear if the women with Affleck were there for that purpose, but neither of them appear to be Lindsay Shookus, the woman he was dating following his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

After spending some time at the Buddhist center, Affleck and the women again returned to the rehabilitation facility.

The isn’t the first time Affleck has been in a treatment center for help with his substance abuse issues, as he’s been seen in and out of facilities throughout much of 2017. Earlier in the year the actor released a statement following a stint in another facility.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck wrote in a Facebook post.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he added.

Finally, his statement concluded, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”