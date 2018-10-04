Ben Affleck Fans Rally Around Him After He Releases Statement on Rehab

Ben Affleck’s fans are rallying around him after the Justice League actor released a statement about his recent stint in rehab.

In a statement shared to his Instagram page, Affleck opened up about his time in a treatment facility, saying that he has completed a 40-day stay.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say,” the actor wrote. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

Many of his fans have since commented on the post, sharing messages of support for the Oscar winner.

“Stay strong Ben.. Several [members] in my family suffer with addiction and some are several years sober.. You indeed are an example, and you sought help when times were tough,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for your voice, and openly speaking out with your struggles.”

“You have my utmost respect,” another fan commented. “On the big screen you portray one of my idols, in reality you are one of them. Remember Your fan base is going to be there every step of the way to help motivate you. You’ve got this.”

“Stay strong,” another supporter encouraged Affleck. “Your family, friends and the cinematic community all need you. I look forward to enjoying your work both in front and behind the camera for many years to come.”

In his statement, Affleck confessed that “battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle.”

“Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment,” he asserted. “I am fighting for myself and my family.”

He also expressed gratitude to his fans all around the world who have been showing him support through even his darkest of times.

“Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone,” Affleck wrote graciously. “As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling,” Affleck’s statement concluded.

Affleck and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner are still in the process of divorcing, with the actress recently filing new paperwork with the courts to have a private judge take over their proceedings.