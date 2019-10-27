Ben Affleck Confirms He’s Looking for Love on Dating App, Asks Fans for One Thing

Ben Affleck has confirmed he is looking for love using the dating app Raya after Page Six discovered his profile earlier this week. Affleck told his fans he is dating and took his new moment in the spotlight to highlight the work of Midnight Mission, which helps those on the road to recovery from addiction. Affleck checked into rehab following his split from Jennifer Garner.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” Affleck wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter Saturday. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Affleck continued, “I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. Raya, you in? Who else is with me?”

Affleck then included a link to the Midnight Mission website so fans can donate.

Back on Wednesday, Page Six reported that Affleck created an account on Raya, a celebrity-friendly dating app.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now,” a source told the site. “He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

Affleck was also seen on a date with a woman at the Hotel Bel-Air a few weeks ago. He usually goes to the Hotel Bel-Air for business meetings, a source said.

After Page Six‘s initial report on Affleck’s use of the dating app, sources said he changed up his Raya profile.

“He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He’s still on [it but] it’s all different now. His new song is ‘Guava Jelly’ by Bob Marley,” the source said.

Affleck and Garner split in 2015, but the divorce was not finalized until October 2018, after Affleck agreed to go back to rehab. He dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus that year, before he dated Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Earlier this month, he was seen having dinner with Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs, but sources told Page Six the two are just friends.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, Affleck said he felt “so good” after his rehab stint and is in “such a great place” now.

“There’s temptation to get like — I could be depressed, I could be like, ‘I’ve been through a lot. That was hard, this was hard,’ or I could be kind of embarrassed,” Affleck said. “But I have to say, I feel so good right now. I’m in such a great place, kids are healthy, life is good. So whatever it took for me to get to this place, I’m grateful for.”

Affleck and Garner have three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images