Beloved Singer Dies Amidst Work on Her 20th Album: Rose-Marié Was 68

The Northern Ireland singer and entertainer Rose-Marie Kane has died. A post shared to the musician's Facebook page on June 7 confirmed that Rose-Marie, who released 19 albums throughout her career and was reportedly working on her 20th album at the time of her death, recently passed away at her second home in Blackpool at the age of 68. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with heavy hearts [and] enormous great sadness, that we have to announce the sudden passing of our much loved Rose-Marie, in her beloved second home of Blackpool," the statement read. "Rest in Peace, dear heart."

(Photo: huty17597 015 - Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

In addition to appearing in the Royal Variety Show, serving as a former judge in the BBC talent show Go For It, and starring in Doctors, Rose-Marie, who was originally from County Down, had a successful music career. She scored hits with singles like "When I Leave The World Behind," "Let The Rest Of The World Go By," and "All The Love (In The World)," was voted Most Popular Singer at the International Music Awards, and also sold out the London Palladium on multiple occasions, the BBC reported. She released a total of 19 albums throughout her decades-long music career, and was reportedly recording her 20th album just days before her sudden passing.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Belfast-based radio and TV presenter Robin Elliott said Rose-Marie "had so much to look forward to. She was in the studio recording a new album, there was a TV documentary being made about her, life was good." He said that he was set to travel back to Blackpool on June 28 to do a celebrity audience with her on the North Pier, where Rose-Marie was set to perform and do a question and answer session. Noting that her death was "so sudden," he also shared that the singer was "in great form" when he last saw her.

"I just can't believe this has happened," Robin added. "I've known her for a hell of a long time, I first met her in the 90s. I worked on a TV show with her called Something for the Weekend for the BBC, and then over the years our paths crossed many times."

News of Rose-Marie's passing sparked a wave of tributes. Singer-songwriter Janey Kirk said she was "totally shocked" and "deeply saddened," adding, "we spoke only last week. I knew she had not been well but no way was expecting this awful news. Won't ever forget the memories and laughs. No more dear hearts from the dearest heart ever." Former BBC Radio Bedfordshire station editor, Mike Gibbons, said, "It was a real joy to have Rose-Marie as one of our guest presenters, working particularly with the Irish and country music communities in Luton and the three counties, of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. She was a great, intuitive presenter and everybody loved her."