Beloved Music TV/Radio Host Undergoing Prostate Cancer Treatment, Shares Hopeful Update

One radio host got some hopeful news after he’d been struggling with prostate cancer.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Bob Harris said on Instagram in late October that he was feeling “very low” after experiencing an adverse reaction to his cancer treatment, and that “I am so grateful for my cancer treatment but there are times when the side effects are really tough.” Afterwards, his colleagues and several famous Brits wished him well in the post’s comments. Recently, he got some great news: “everything is back to normal,” he wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was back at the clinic yesterday and all my numbers are fantastic and everything is back to normal,” he said in another Instagram post from December 12. “I could not be more pleased and relieved. It feels like a massive weight has been lifted.”

He then thanked all his fans and co-workers who sent him messages of support.

“I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who was kind enough to get in touch. Not only did your words mean the world to me, they massively helped me get through what proved to be an unexpectedly difficult moment,” he continued. “We all go through challenges in our lives and I hope my posts sharing my own experiences are in some way helping you through your difficult moments… Sending you so much love.”

Popularly known as “Whispering Bob” on-air, he’s been broadcasting on the BBC for over five decades now. For his service in the media, he was named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2011.