Beloved HBO Actress Dies Unexpectedly: Kimberly Hébert Gregory Was 52

Actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory has died. She was 52.

Her cause of death is not yet known. She is best known for her standout role on the HBO comedy Vice Principals, starring Danny McBride and Walton Goggins.

Her ex-husband, actor Chester Gregory, posted a tribute to her on his Instagram page.

“Kimberly Hébert Gregory / You Were Brilliance Embodied, / A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, / Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. / You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, / In Artistry, In Resilience, / And In How To Keep Showing Up, / Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share,” he wrote.

Gregory’s first major film credit was in the 2007 Chris Rock comedy I Think I Love My Wife. She then appeared in plenty of guest roles on famous television series, like Gossip Girl, Grey’s Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, New Amsterdam, Two and a Half Men, Law & Order, Private Practice, Shameless, The Act, Dollface, All Rise and fellow HBO dramedy Barry.

Her Vice Principals co-star Goggins also posted a tribute in remembrance of the actress on his Instagram feed.

“We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional,” he wrote. “You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”