Beloved Acting Couple Announce Pregnancy

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are preparing to welcome another addition to their family.

The Hamilton alums announced in a joint Instagram post Monday that they are expecting their second child together. The announcement featured a black-and-white photo of the couple and their 2-year-old son. Raver-Lampman cradled her baby bump while Diggs stood behind their son, who was balancing on a countertop.

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“Our little family is growing!”Raver-Lampman wrote, “Full disclosure, our household is being held together by the delicate balance of yogurt pouches, water balloons and a prayer but we are utterly overjoyed to be adding this tiny human to the chaos!”

She also shared that their son is excited to become a big brother.

“This little one has a big brother who can’t wait to ‘read books, play trains, have milkshakes and listen to Kendrick’ with them!”

The actress ended the announcement by acknowledging the realities of raising a toddler while preparing for another baby.

“Our hearts couldn’t be fuller and the bags under our eyes couldn’t be bigger!” she added. “We can’t wait to meet you little one! ❤️.”

Back in January, Diggs told PEOPLE how much he loves being a dad. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done — and it’s not even close, and I’ve lived a charmed life since,” he told the outlet.

Diggs and Raver-Lampman first met in 2015 while performing in the original Broadway production of Hamilton. Diggs originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, while Raver-Lampman was a member of the ensemble.

The pair soon began dating and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

In March 2024, they announced the birth of their first child. They have yet to publicly reveal his name.

Raver-Lampman shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the newborn’s tiny feet and a heartfelt message about become first time parents.

“Dear baby, you have forever changed us,” she wrote at the time. “Our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. We love you more than you will truly ever know. Thank you for choosing us.”

She ended the post with a joke familiar to many new parents: “now please…go the f-ck to sleep. Love, mom and dad.”