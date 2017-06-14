Bella Thorne Says She’s Still ‘Chilling’ with Scott Disick

Actress Bella Thorne has went on the record about her fling with Scott Disick and cleared up the two’s status after that much-publicized fling at the Cannes Film Festival.

The two were spotted out together and seemed to be getting close poolside. Disick was then seen with numerous other women throughout the week, reportedly leaving Thorne “utterly humiliated.”

When ET asked about her current relationship status as it concerned Disick, she said she was “single like a Pringle” but still seeing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“We’re chillin’, we’re friends, we’re cool,” she said. “I literally just saw him, so it’s literally all chill.”

The former Shake It Up star then went into a lengthy discussion of what it’s like to date as a celebrity. Unsurprisingly, it’s rough to keep anything private and stable.

“It’s hard because the paparazzi, literally, they know where I live,” Thorne said. “Most of the time I’m just chillin’, I’m just hanging out. I’m not dating anybody. Yeah, if I just want to go hang out with someone, I should be allowed to do that. But as soon as I step out of my house I have to take that commitment of being like, ‘Oh god, what are people going to say? Who is going to write this about me?’”

She continued, “And that makes you so unhappy. That kind of stuff, if you have to think about doing that before every single time you hang out with anybody, guy or girl, that is so difficult. You would just be like, ‘Forget it, f–k it. I don’t want to do any of this. I’m just gonna be a hermit and stay in my house and never leave because this sucks.’”

Thorne’s next project is the horror film Amityville: The Awakening, but it was suddenly stripped of its summer release date. As for Disick, he’s still suffering from the repercussions of his Cannes escapades.