Bella Thorne’s Mom Claims She Never Knew About Sexual Abuse

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne revealed she was sexually abused until she was 14 years old this past Sunday.

But when asked about the situation, Thorne’s mother Tamara Thorne said she had no idea her daughter had been suffering for so long.

“It’s a private family matter and I only just found out now,” Thorne told Daily Mail. “I’m just talking to a therapist about it. I’m processing it – it’s not something I knew about before.”

“I hadn’t heard about it before. I want to talk to my therapist first about it. I’m actually going to see a therapist, a psychologist about it,” she added.

Bella took to Instagram, and later Twitter, on Sunday to tell her followers about her upbringing, but did not reveal who it was that abused her.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14…when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it,” Thorne wrote.

“All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person,” she added.

Thorne was born and raised in Pembroke Pines, Florida, a suburb of Miami. At age 9, she lost her father, Delancey Thorne, in a car accident, and when she was 11 her family relocated to Los Angeles.

Thorne’s maternal uncle James Beckett told Daily Mail that Thorne’s father would be “turning over in his grave” if he heard his daughter was being abused.

“Delancey would never stand for that. My sister would never have allowed it. We had never heard about any of this before now,” Beckett said, who previously ran a removals company for Delancey.

“Bella and her sister Dani always slept in the same room. Dani would have to know about this too. Me and Delancey would joke that we’d need an extensive gun collection to deal with the boyfriends when the girls started dating. He was very protective,” he added.

Thorne’s post came right before Sunday night’s Golden Globes, where actors and actresses participated in the anti-sexual assault “Time’s Up” silent protest.

She returned to Instagram on Monday and wrote, “I’m on Twitter reading about all the people sharing sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I’m really proud of all you guys. Stay strong, peace, I love you guys.”

Thorne began acting when she was 6-years-old and is most famously known for her roles on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and the Freeform show Famous in Love.