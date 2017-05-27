Bella Thorne Feels ‘Used’ Following Rumored Beau Scott Disick Seen With Other Women

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Bella Thorne was seen catching a flight with 34-year-old Scott Disick, which seemed to seal the deal that the two were romantically involved. Thorne now reportedly feels “used” by Disick, with Thorne claiming he misled her into thinking the two had serious relationship potential, only for Scott to be sighted cozying up to her ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Couldn’t be happier to be back home with my other half ✨ #la #tongues #out A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The first day that Disick and Thorne spent in Cannes, the two were seen getting cozy with one another in a pool. Subsequent days of the trip, however, Disick was seen cozying up with Bartoli, in addition to ex Ella Ross and UK blogger Maggie Petrova.

TMZ reports that it was during Thorne’s first attendance of an event without Disick that photos of his flings surfaced, leaving her feeling “utterly humiliated.” The actress returned to the United States, seemingly solo, posting a photo with the caption “Couldn’t be happier to be back home with my other half.”

This would be far from the first time the admitted sex addict Disick’s wandering eye got the better of him, as it was his cavorting with other women while on a Kardashian family trip to Costa Rica that led to the permanent separation between him and ex Kourtney. When Kourtney rejected his proposal attempt on the trip, he spent time with other women, only for members of the family to bust him in the process.

Considering Kourtney was also in Cannes enjoying time with her new man, it’s possible Disick’s only intentions were to make his ex feel jealous.

An insider told E! News that his visit “is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off,” adding, “It’s immature, but that’s Scott.”

Thorne seemed dismayed by Disick spending time with other women, saying she felt “uncomfortable” and “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me” on Twitter.

On the contrary, a source told PEOPLE that Thorne “really likes the attention” that comes along with dating Kourtney’s ex.

When Petrova was contacted about their poolside encounter, she told the Daily Mail, “I’m good friends with Ella Ross, there is nothing going on with me and Scott, just friendship.”

With Thorne back in the states, fans will have to wait until Disick is back in Los Angeles to see the extent of the damage done to the rumored relationship.

