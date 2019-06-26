Bella Thorne Cries Following News of Ex Tana Mongeau’s Engagement to Jake Paul

On Monday, YouTube stars, Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul revealed that they had allegedly gotten engaged during a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Mongeau’s 21st birthday, though fans were initially skeptical about the duo’s announcement.

After Mongeau seemingly confirmed on Twitter that her engagement is indeed real, her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne reacted to the news on social media, sharing an Instagram post of herself crying.

“When [your] ex gets engaged,” she captioned two close-up photos of her clearly distraught face along with rows of crying emojis.

View this post on Instagram When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 A post shared by Thatweirdbitchbella (@thatweirdbitchbella) on Jun 24, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

“[Oh my God],” Mongeau commented on the post.

Thorne later used her main Instagram account to wish Mongeau a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the pair looking loved-up on a boat.

“Through thick and thin,” Thorne captioned the shot. “I love you tana happy [birthday] you beautiful beautiful special girl.”

“i love u forever and ever,” Mongeau wrote in response.

The Famous in Love star also reacted to the engagement on Twitter, responding to one person who wrote that Paul should have Mongeau sign a prenup ahead of the wedding.

Jake needs to sign a prenup 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/WJdhMmLc6g — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 24, 2019

Mongeau then reshared Thorne’s post and wrote, “i’m living in a simulation.”

Thorne and Mongeau shared in February that they had broken up after dating for about a year.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love u guys,” Thorne wrote at the time, with Mongeau adding, “I love her forever, don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t rly wanna talk on it…there’s no negativity at all.”

Mongeau originally announced her engagement with a video of herself on her Instagram Story wearing a sparkling new ring with the caption, “i’m engaged [Jake Paul].” She also posted a cake topped with a ring and emblazoned with the words, “Will you marry me, Tana?”

The YouTuber later shared the news on Twitter in a series of tweets.

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

i’m……. engaged……………… — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Paul simply tweeted, “i proposed.”

After fans began questioning whether the engagement was real, as Paul had admitted that one of his previously relationships with another YouTuber was fake, Mongeau seemed to confirm that yes, the couple is indeed engaged.

