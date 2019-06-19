Bella Thorne Breaks Down Crying After ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on NSFW Photo Leak

Bella Thorne is standing up for herself after Whoopi Goldberg shamed her for being the victim of a nude photo hacking scheme on The View.

Goldberg said of the situation during Monday’s episode of the ABC daytime show, “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself. …I’m sorry. Your age does not — you don’t get to do that. You don’t get to do it.”

Thorne was quick to clap back in a letter and a tearful video, in which she called out Goldberg for victim blaming her after she was violated by a hacker’s actions.

“Dear Whoopi, I have loved you for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are a show talking to young girls.”

She added in her video, “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, knowing everyone’s seen my s—. And I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself and I hope you’re happy. I really do.”

“I really hope you’re so f—ing happy because I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide,” the actress continued, crying through her words. “So, you’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”

The actress concluded, “Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you and shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that.”

Photo credit: Getty / Mike Pont / WireImage