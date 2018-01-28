Bella Hadid Heats up Instagram With Black Lingerie Snap

Supermodel Bella Hadid posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram Saturday.

The 21-year-old Hadid posted a photo of herself wearing a strapless black bra with matching black underwear. “You Should Let Me Be Right For A Minute,” she wrote in the caption, adding a lock emoji.

In nine hours, the photo racked up nearly 1.1 million likes.

PEOPLE points out that the photo was likely taken at the Dior Masquerade Ball during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week earlier this month. On Jan. 22, Hadid posted a photo of herself smiling, with the same haircut and strapless black bra she wore in the Saturday photo.

Instagram photos and the fashion runway are not the only places where Hadid can be seen in unique outfits.

On Friday, she was seen out in New York City with her friends, fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye, along with social media influence Luke Sabbat. According to Us Weekly, Hadid sported a white tank top with high-waisted dress pants in cool New York weather.

Hadid’s family is full of models. Her older sister, 22-year-old Gigi Hadid, is also an in-demand supermodel. Their 18-year-old brother, Anwar Hadid, is also a model. Their mother is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

In January, Lifetime started airing Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, which Bella recently appeared on. She told one of the aspiring models, who said she has social anxiety disorder, that she also experiences anxiety.

“Believe me, I get it and I understand it,” she said on the show. “I was totally there. My sister is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved. I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-racking and it’s scary, and it’s not only you.”

Hadid put her own fears aside to become one of the highest-paid models in the world. She debuted on Forbes‘ list in 2017, earning $6 million. She has posed for Dior, Nike, Nars cosmetics and other brands.

When the Hadid girls are not busy working as models, they help out on a farm their family bought.

“I think that that’s my job as a mother, is to make sure that I keep my girls grounded and provide an environment where that’s possible,” Yoldana told PEOPLE earlier this month.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Bella Hadid