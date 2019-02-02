Bella Hadid Blasted by Fans for Latest Photos Amid Polar Vortex

Supermodel Bella Hadid has come under scrutiny for writing on Instagram that she wishes she could help the homeless living in brutally cold temperatures in New York City from the warmth of an office.

On Thursday, Hadid shared a photo on her Instagram Story, writing, “I really love the snow but there’s no way for me to drive around and not be emotional thinking about the people without homes or warmth. I wish I could help right now.”

Hadid’s very next photo was from the inside of the Michael Kors office. “Kors offices make it look a lot less freezing outside,” the 22-year-old wrote, adding two heart-eyes emojis.

It does not appear that Hadid posted about helping the homeless as per verification from fans, prompting criticism of one of the world’s highest-paid models.

“She is like that, she publishes things about charity and then she publishes superficial things about herself. She did the same with the fires in Malibu,” one person tweeted, referring to Hadid’s response to last year’s wildfires in California.

“How Bella Hadid gonna type out ‘I wish I could help the homeless’ without a HINT of irony on Instagram stories…. b– if you don’t write out that check,” added another Twitter user.

“I had to take a nap after seeing that Bella Hadid said on her Instagram stories that she wished she could do something for the homeless. Like God is really out here giving idiots millions,” added another.

“If you want to not be useless and fake maybe you could buy a block of cheap motel/hotel rooms and get your people to set up homeless people in them while the temperature is this f—ing insane,” another wrote.

On Thursday, temperatures reached a low of 10 degrees, while it climbed to the 20s on Friday. According to the New York Times, the latest estimates of the city’s homeless population is 3,675, with many trying to find warmth in subway stations.

As for Hadid, Forbes listed her as the eighth-highest paid model of 2018, with $8.5 million in earnings last year. Her older sister, Gigi Hadid, earned $9.5 million in 2018.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that a judge ruled Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and other Instagram influencers who helped promote the infamous Fyre Festival could be forced to testify in bankruptcy court about the payments they received from Billy McFarland, who organized the event. Hadid was one of the models who appeared in a promotional video for the festival, which never ended up happening.

The festival is at the center of new Hulu and Netflix documentaries, which revived interest in the festival two years later. McFarland pleaded guilty to fraud charges, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay back $26 million.

