Bebe Rexha Denounces Photoshop Again After Un-Retouched Beach Photo: ‘I Love My Body’

Singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha is not budging in her fight against Photoshopping. After she got back to Los Angeles from her Puerto Rico trip, Rexha urged women to take a stand against editing photos on social media.

“I love my body, I love this fat a– and I’m very proud of it,” Rexha told TMZ at LAX Friday. “I’m over Photoshop.”

When asked to send a message to other women who do edit their photos, Rexha quipped, “Love your body. Don’t let society… don’t conform to society” because bullies will “f– you up anyway. Just be you. That’s it.”

Rexha’s comments came after she shared a photo from her San Juan, Perto Rico trip earlier this month on Instagram, showing her wearing a tiny bikini on the beach. The photo was unedited, and Rexha used her platform to show she was embracing her body image.

“I probably should of [Photoshopped] my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of [Photoshopped] my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t,” Rexha wrote in the May 17 post. “Society can really f– with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without [Photoshop].”

The post earned the 29-year-old “Meant to Be” singer praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike, racking up over 1.1 million likes.

In the past, Rexha has spoken out about her struggles with body image and mental health. In a recent interview with Health Magazine, Rexha said she has always “been thicker.” But when she tried to lose weight early in her career, it “kind of messed me up.”

“They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up,” Rexha recalled. “I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments – but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day. I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra. My therapist told me, ‘You should walk around naked; it helps.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t do that yet!’”

Rexha also realized the dangers of trying to make herself “super thin” like other pop stars. At one point, she weighed 120 pounds, and does not want to go back there.

“Even for this shoot…a lot of people would probably kill themselves working out,” she told the magazine. “I’ve been not eating perfect or starving myself – I had chicken Parmesan the other night, Thai food the night before. I’ve just been enjoying my life. Then I was kind of bummed because I weighed myself. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, dammit, I gained, like, six pounds, and I have my Health shoot!’ But then I was like, ‘You know what, when will I ever be ready?’ That’s just nonsense. I think you have to do what’s best for you.”

Rexha will soon hit the road with the Jonas Brothers, as one of the group’s supporting acts on their Happiness Begins Tour.

