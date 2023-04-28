Barbara Walters' Longtime New York Apartment Hits the Market for Nearly $20 Million

Barbara Walters' longtime New York apartment is now on the market, priced at $19.75 million. Located near Central Park on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, Walters lived there from 1989 until her death in 2022. The apartment houses five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and takes up the entire 6th floor in a 1925 building designed by Nathan Korn. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, its Italian Renaissance-style, limestone-clad building is situated on the Upper East Side, one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods. The apartment features tall ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and picturesque views of the park. Walters' favorite books and mementos are displayed in the red lacquer-painted library next to the entrance gallery and living room. This room has a dressing table, seating area, and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. There is a large dining room and eat-in kitchen along with the primary bedroom suite, which has built-in wardrobes with floral motifs, a fireplace, and more views of Central Park. The apartment has primarily been left as it was when Walters died in 2022, with light-filled rooms and plenty of seating areas.

According to the listing (per realtor.com), there is "a special feeling in this wonderful, full-floor apartment," and "the knowledge that so many wonderful dinner parties and meetings have happened in this chic residence make this a most unique residence." The listing describes the primary bedroom as feeling "like an escape to a beautiful hotel in the French countryside" due to the wood paneling and two windows overlooking Central Park.There is also a butler's pantry in the eat-in kitchen, as well as a laundry room nearby.

(Photo: DONNA DOTAN and Evan Joseph)

(Photo: Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph)

Designed in an Italian Renaissance palazzo style, the 14-story high-rise features one spacious apartment on each floor. The white-glove building has full-time door attendants, a gym, and a monthly maintenance fee of $19,423. Walters' estate is selling the apartment, but what will happen to the furniture and other items inside is unclear. Walters began her television career with NBC affiliate WNBT-TV in the early 1950s and moved on to The Today Show in the early 1960s. It was the 1970s when she became the first female network news anchor, the highest-paid news personality, and co-anchor of ABC Evening News. The stars and world leaders Barbara interviewed ranged from Katharine Hepburn to Fidel Castro and Donald Trump, as well as all former US presidents and their wives, from Richard and Pat Nixon to Barack and Michelle Obama. In recent years, she was known for hosting the ABC daytime news and talk show, The View.

(Photo: DONNA DOTAN and Evan Joseph)