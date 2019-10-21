Barbara Walters’ Recent Health Issues Sparks Concern Among Fans on Social Media

A recent development around Barbara Walters and her social life has created quite the discussion on social media. The long-time journalist, who is suffering from dementia and dealing with heart issues, reportedly is living in isolation when it comes to her friends. Radar Online shared that she frequently spends her days alone in her New York City home.

“Friends have not spoken with Barbara in two years,” a source said to the outlet. “They’re really heartbroken about it, and don’t understand why they can’t visit her.”

The dementia she suffers is reportedly in the late stages. Walters, who turned 90 years old on Sept. 25, spent her birthday with her adopted daughter. Making matters worse, though, was that on her birthday, Walters apparently received a gift from a friend who, according to Radar Online, did not hear back from The View creator but did receive a strangely worded email response.

The issues with her friends and Walters’ living in isolation has struck a chord with concerned fans.

“Let her go in peace,” one user remarked on Facebook. “I’m sure her daughter and those most trusted to her have her actual best interest at heart. She’s a legend and helped pave the way for many female journalists and anchors.”

“Truly one of a kind… she has interviewed so many people over the years… so much history…seems a cruel ending for a person who has dedicated her life to reporting current events,” another response read. “Today’s media does not have the class and honesty. It’s a race to be first and sensational for the ratings.”

Another user remarked, “People get old and there is no cure for dementia or Alzheimer’s. Let’s remember all the wonderful interviews she did and her fab show The View, that is still on. Keep her in your prayers if you can.”

Walters’ run on The View ended in 2014 when she retired. During the series’ 20th anniversary in 2016, Walter did make a return appearance. That was the last time she appeared on the show and in the spotlight, altogether.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Rosie O’Donnell provided a little more insight into Walters’ current condition. O’Donnell has been on The View in two separate stints: once in 2006 to 2007 and then again from 2014 to 2015.

“I don’t think she’s up to speaking to people now,” O’Donnell said. “I think she’s a wonderful woman, and it’s hard to age in America, never mind if you’re internationally famous.”