Barbara Walters Dead: Tributes Pour in For Legendary Journalist

There was a rapid response from news media and entertainment personalities to the news of Barbara Walters' passing on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93 years old. Cindi Berger, a representative for Walters, said, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women." ABC News' David Muir paid tribute to Walters on-air, remembering her as an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend. "We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," he said. "She broke barriers behind the scenes, and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would've said to another journalist."

In a video celebrating Walters and her iconic catchphrase "This is 20/20," Good Morning America had a few celebrities try out the famous line on New Year's 2020. The video began with old footage of Walters saying, "This is 20/20" on ABC News, acknowledging that "no one says it like Barbara." Then it cut to ABC stars' versions of the catchphrase. In her early days, ABC News and "The View" colleagues, as well as actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, regarded her as "breaking the glass ceiling" and "paving the way for many," as Rosie Perez said. Many of those same people flooded social media with tributes honoring the star and her legacy. Read on the find out their reactions to Walters' passing.