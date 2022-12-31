Barbara Walters Dead: Tributes Pour in For Legendary Journalist
There was a rapid response from news media and entertainment personalities to the news of Barbara Walters' passing on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93 years old. Cindi Berger, a representative for Walters, said, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women." ABC News' David Muir paid tribute to Walters on-air, remembering her as an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend. "We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," he said. "She broke barriers behind the scenes, and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would've said to another journalist."
In a video celebrating Walters and her iconic catchphrase "This is 20/20," Good Morning America had a few celebrities try out the famous line on New Year's 2020. The video began with old footage of Walters saying, "This is 20/20" on ABC News, acknowledging that "no one says it like Barbara." Then it cut to ABC stars' versions of the catchphrase. In her early days, ABC News and "The View" colleagues, as well as actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, regarded her as "breaking the glass ceiling" and "paving the way for many," as Rosie Perez said. Many of those same people flooded social media with tributes honoring the star and her legacy. Read on the find out their reactions to Walters' passing.
Sad news
As one of the first people to post on Twitter, Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote, "I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York."
'You will forever be an icon'
Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.
Former "The View" host Meghan McCain praised Walters, saying, "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."
'The inimitable trailblazer'
Deborah Roberts, a colleague on 20/20, wrote, "What an honor to share the set @ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program."
'She held them accountable'
"Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world's most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her," wrote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
'Paved the way for so many'
Rosie Perez penned a heartfelt tribute, writing, "An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire TheView family."
'Thanks for helping me find my voice'
Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice."
'Rest well sister'
Former The View co-host Star Jones wrote a sincere ode to her late colleague. "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."