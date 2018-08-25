Bam Margera Robbed at Gunpoint

Reality star Bam Margera has broken his sobriety after he said he was robbed at gunpoint in Cartagena, Colombia, telling the story on Instagram Sunday night.

Margera was traveling alone and took a taxi ride from the airport, during which he said he was robbed of $500.

“I just arrived in Cartagena alone,” he said. “I took a taxi, a random one from the airport to here and I couldn’t speak Spanish, they couldn’t speak English and they translated on their phone for me to read ‘Empty your wallet’ as they put a gun on their lap to show it to me.”

The 38-year-old added that he was let go after giving the robbers cash.

He later posted another Instagram video of himself opening a bottle of beer, noting in his caption that he was breaking his sobriety.

“Sober since January 10th, this is how you open a beer being alone, bored and robbed,” he wrote. “Anyone in Cartagena I will be sitting at the center square at high noon tomorrow with my skateboard if u wanna cruise.”

In January, Margera checked into rehab after he was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles.

The Jackass star was pulled over that month for being on his phone while driving and officers smelled alcohol on him. Margera failed a breathalyzer test and was charged with two counts of DUI.

He pled not guilty and was sentenced to three years probation and was ordered to pay fines and fees, attend AA meetings and participate in a “live-in” program.

Shortly afterward, Margera checked himself into rehab and remained sober until this weekend in Colombia.

