‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Lee Garrett Comes Under Fire for Offensive Tweets

One of this year's contestants on the ABC reality show, The Bachelorette, is facing intense scrutiny for past tweets that are offensive to women, Islam, the black community, LGBT and a lot more.

Lee Garrett of Nashville, Tennessee is one of the 31 suitors vying for the hand of Texan born attorney, Rachel Lindsay on this season's The Bachelorette.

But the 31-year-old's offensive and negative tweets between the years 2015 and 2016 expressing disdain against women, the Black Lives Matter movement, Islam, the LGBT community and the NAACP, were collected as screenshots and called out online by viewers of the show.

It might surprise no one as Garrett's Twitter bio describes him as "pleasantly offensive" and "facetious," but since the outcry from viewers, his account has since been set to private.

In what might seem hypocritical and imprudent on Garrett's part as he equates the Black Lives Matter movement with "terrorism," Lindsay, 31, is the first black Bachelorette on the ABC show and is a civil defense litigation attorney.

Representatives for Warner Horizon Television declined to comment on the controversy.

Photo credit: Twitter / @usweekly