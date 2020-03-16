Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Spark Dating Rumors After He Picks up ‘Bachelorette’ Star From Airport

Are Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron reviving their romance? Days after the former Bachelorette reunited with the runner-up of her season following the death of his mother, Cameron was spotted picking up Brown at Palm Beach International Airport on Saturday, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Brown confirmed that day that she was traveling on her Instagram, saying in one Story, “I just missed my plane by maybe five minutes, so now I’m stuck at the airport for a little bit.” In another clip with a glass of wine, she added, “Airport is empty. But there is wine. So I’m fine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The week before, Brown made another trip to Cameron’s Jupiter, Florida hometown to pay tribute to the loss of Andrea Hermann Cameron, who died at 55 of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, “Tyler and Hannah are just friends.”

“They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it. There’s no bitterness there,” the source continued.

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need. He was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs,” the source added. “Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind of things has been really helpful to Tyler’s grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

Cameron has been open about the impact of the family death, sharing a video of his family bringing his mother to the operating room in order to donate her organs on Instagram last week, calling it her “final gift here on this earth.”

“Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity,” he wrote alongside the moving video.

“In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else,” he said. “Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it. Love you forever momma.”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor