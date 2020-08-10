Azealia Banks Is Seemingly Suicidal and Reveals Photo, Sparking Concern

Singer Azealia Banks concerned fans over the weekend, as her recent Instagram Story posts included disturbing messages fans thought were hints she was suicidal. In one message, Banks told fans she is "done here" due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of social interaction. After fans reached out to her on social media, Banks said she is "fine" and "better than before."

On Sunday, the 29-year-old singer shared an Instagram Story post reading, "Yes, I think I'm done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with the constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon." Next, she said she was "not betting for attention or asking" for sympathy or empathy, reports Page Six. Banks' voice in the messages also concerned fans, notes The Daily Mail. At one point, she said, "I’m gonna, like, start looking for voluntary euthanasia options. Because, you know, I don’t have any more defense. I don’t."

"I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course," the "212" singer wrote. "I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, From my perspective." Elsewhere in the messages, she said her soul as "tired" and "ready to go" and would do her "best" to finish her projects with "whatever strength is left." Banks ended her posts by asking her followers not to "bombard" her with messages because she is "not in pain" and "at peace."

After Banks' fans took to Twitter to express their concern, Banks shared a selfie on Instagram Sunday afternoon. "I'm fine, better than I was before," she wrote. She also shared an expletive-filled video, calling out media outlets for expressing concern when they ignore her new music. "Big LOL to all the outlets reaching out for a story grab disguised as genuine concern," she wrote in another statement. "Same outlets who routinely exclude me from the 'protect Black women' narratives." She told the media to "write your think pieces and email me when you're ready to support me on a regular day when I'm doing well and releasing new music." In the end, Banks added, "Call me when you're ready for that cover shoot sis."

Banks shot to fame with her 2011 single "212." She has released one full-length studio album, 2014's Broke With Expensive Taste and has put out several EPs and mixtapes. This year, she released the singles "Black Madonna," "Slow Hands," "Salchichon" and "1-800-Nu-Checks." "Black Madonna" is expected to be included on her next album, Business & Pleasure.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.