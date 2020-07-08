Ayesha Curry Shows off Body Transformation After 35-Lb Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry is celebrating her body. On Tuesday, the TV personality revealed that she got busy during the coronavirus-related quarantine and lost 35 pounds. Taking to Instagram, Curry shared two workout photos of herself while opening up about her journey.

Writing to her 7.3 million Instagram followers, the mom-of-three explained that she started her "fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me." She said that it was "important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it." Curry added that she hates "the term balance," though she understands why people stress the importance of it.

"I don't think there's any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted,' she wrote. "So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.)."

Going on to reveal that she has partnered with Fitbit to share her wellness tips in a series of videos that will be "rolling out all summer long" and encouraging her followers to "get moving," Curry’s post was met with a flurry of responses. In one comment, a follower said that Curry was "such an inspiration" and said it's good to "be healthy for ourselves and our loved ones!" Another person said that she looks "so happy and healthy." A third fan said that Curry "looks amazing" and that they are "so happy" for her. Several more people expressed their excitement at her new partnership.

The Tuesday post marked just the latest example of Curry opening up about her fitness regime while in quarantine. In April, the the Full Plate cookbook author flaunted her toned figure in a series of poolside photos taken by her husband, Stephen Curry. Caption the gallery, "took me long enough," Us Weekly reports that she revealed in the comments section that she "deffffffinitely" has stretch marks "all over my thighs and my sides." Just weeks later, in May, she revealed on her Instagram Story she was "down 35 pounds" after spending her "entire 20s having babies, nursing babies." She told fans that she had "been in the gym since January," doing "heavy HIIT, hella cardio [and] floor work" and had changed her "entire diet (except for Sundays, you know what it is)."