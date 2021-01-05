Avril Lavigne Purchases $7.8 Million Malibu Home

Avril Lavigne just dropped some serious cash on a new place in Malibu, California. The punk rock singer purchased the new pad for $7.8 million, which was a $2.5 million upgrade from her Sherman Oaks home she shared with ex husband and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. The gorgeous location allows her to view the ocean right from the convenience of her backyard, where an underground pool creates the perfect, picturesque feel.

The 3,500-square-foot home sits on one-and-a-half acres right next to Lady Gaga's place. The home was built in 1968 according to Realtor.com, but was completely redesigned by Mailbu designer Scott Gillen. The home now has a very clean, minimalist aesthetic that offers a number of luxuries to Lavigne. The outdoor area alone includes a deck, pool, outdoor infrared sauna and picture-perfect lawn. The patio area upstairs has a dining area, accompanied with a fire pit and a built-in barbecue island.

As for the inside of the getaway style home, there's a wine closet, gourmet kitchen, office area and breakfast bar. The light-colored wood floors allow for an elegant and clean feel to the white walls, accompanied with wooded, exposed beam ceilings. The master bedroom includes its own private patio, custom closet, rolling ladder and luxury bathroom.

Her new home feels more like a vacation getaway with the gorgeous views and cozy inside, and while the "Complicated" singer never considered herself much of a homebody in the past, she does now. "No one is coming in the house, and we are not seeing other people," she said during an interview with Nylon. "I never considered myself to be a homebody, but now I think I might be."

After a lot of success in the early 2000 with several hits like "Sk8er Boi" Lavigne became a huge fan-favorite not only in the punk rock world, but the pop one as well. However, while living in quarantine may have been a new concept for millions around the world when the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic in 2020, staying at home so much was nothing new to the singer following her Lyme Disease diagnoses in 2014.

"I spent so much of my life on tour, and then after I got Lyme disease, I find that I like to stay put. I've experienced isolation before, honestly. I never considered myself to be a homebody, but now I think I might be." She added that her diet includes drinking a lot of tea instead of alcohol "because I need to keep my body healthy." Now, the singer will be able to add a gorgeous view to that overlooking the Pacific Ocean.