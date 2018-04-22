Avicii’s US Music Sales Rise 6,000 Percent After His Death

Following his shocking death on Friday, electronic dance music DJ Avicii‘s music sales have reportedly shot through the roof.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his song sales increased by 6,000 percent on Friday with 25,000 recorded downloads, while his album True jumped 12,000 percent with 2,000 copies sold in a single day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The top-selling songs were “Wake Me Up!” which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during its initial release, followed by “Levels” and Hey Brother.”

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died at the age of 28 when his body was found in Muscat, Oman on Friday. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but Omani officials reported after the initial investigation that there were no signs of foul play.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement.

Avicii retired from touring back in 2016 citing health reasons.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” he wrote on his personal website at the time. “It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

Numerous people have since come out to pay their respects, including his peers in the music industry and his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg.

“So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon,” Madonna tweeted with a photo of Avicii and herself during a performance.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” fellow DJ Calvin Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them,” Goldberg wrote, reflecting on her two-year relationship with Avicii.

She continued, “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts.”