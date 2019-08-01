‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Shuts Down Tomi Lahren’s Latest Immigration Hot Take

Chris Evans snapped back at Fox News host Tomi Lahren on Twitter this week over immigration. Lahren posted a harsh message about the people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, and ended up getting an answer from Captain America himself.

Lahren’s message went up on Tuesday night, declaring her judgement of the parents who brought their kids along to seek political asylum in the U.S. To Lahren, the act of trekking all the way to the border reflected on their character by itself.

“If you traipse your kid 2,000 miles in dangerous conditions you’re not only a criminal, you’re a s—ty parent,” she wrote.

Naturally, the tweet incited outrage from many Twitter users, and Lahren was hit with an onslaught of angry responses. Perhaps the most devastating one, however, came from Evans. The actor is very politically outspoken on Twitter, and since he plays the symbolic American hero on the big screen, his opinions are often taken with serious weight.

“Wow. The complete lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness is astonishing,” Evans wrote of Lahren. “Also, I would carry my kid through fire if it meant escaping hell.”

This unleashed a can of worms on Evans’ replies, with many analogies and equivalencies dredged up. For many, however, it was easy to dismiss Lahren and even encourage Evans not to respond to her anymore.

“Are we really surprised of what Tomigotchi has to say? She’s a garbage person. Period,” one person wrote.

Many others argued that Lahren was missing the point of parenthood. More than a few impassioned voices on each side echoed Evans, saying that they would carry their children to the ends of the earth if they believed it was a means for them to survive.

This was the crux of the arguments beneath both posts — whether or not the asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border are truly desperate or opportunistic. Many believed that they would not have traveled so far through such dangerous conditions if they had a better option, but Lahren and her supporters were not swayed.

