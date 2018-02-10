Adult Film Star August Ames Had Cocaine, Depression Medication in Her System at Time of Death

The Ventura County (California) Medical Examiner’s Office released to toxicology report for dead adult film star August Ames on Friday, revealing that the 23-year-old had a variety of drugs in her system at the time of her suicide.

According to the report she had cocaine, marijuana and generic versions of Zoloft and Xanax in her system at her time of death. The Blast reports that police found a marijuana pipe near her body and a bottle of anxiety pills in her car.

Ames died on Dec. 5, 2017 in Los Angeles by hanging herself in a public park approximately 20 minutes from her home. Her brother James Grabowski revealed in the following days that Ames was driven to suicide by cyberbulling from fans and fellow workers in the industry after she posted that she did not want to work with any male talent who had also starred in gay pornography.

“I want my sister’s death to be recognized as a serious issue — bullying is not OK. It cost me my baby sister’s life,” Grabowski said in an interview with The Sun. “I will do what I can be a voice for Mercedes but right now my family and I need to be left alone to grieve — we have lost a loved one.”

Ames, real name Mercedes Grabowski, admitted weeks before her death that she had been battling depression and had been sexually abused by a family member as a child.

Jaxton Wheeler, the male adult film star who was named as one of the people who bullied Ames, released a statement on Dec. 10.

“My heart goes out to her friends and loved ones, and to all affected by this,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, this allows us to reflect on the choices we make on social media. It may be anonymous, but real harm can be done.”

Ames husband, Kevin Moriarty, has since taken legal action against the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office for releasing what he believed to be private information to the public regarding her suicide.

“The information released was not part of the documents associated with any medical reports or public documents but was instead salacious personal information including but not limited to method of death, the location of death, the existence of a written communication by Mercedes Grabowski and the contents of the written communication by Mercedes Grabowski,” the statement read.