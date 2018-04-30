Vanessa Trump Phone Call to Mistress Aubrey O’Day Details Revealed

Details of a call between Donald Trump Jr.'s mistress Aubrey O'Day and his now-estranged wife Vanessa have been revealed, with O'Day reportedly "shocked" at what was said.

According to Page Six, a source close to the situation said, "Vanessa went gangster, Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her."

The call reportedly went on with Vanessa comparing her and O'Day's bodies, as well as their respective sexual skills. The comparisons were allegedly done using very graphic terminology.

While the phone call details sound very unlike the image of Vanessa that the public has seen lately, it is not too far off from how she was described by a former classmate back in 1998.

At the time, New York Magazine put out an article about iconic actor Leonardo DiCaprio's "p— posse", of which Vanessa was reportedly a part of after having allegedly hooked up with the star in a club.

The classmate who spoke about Vanessa called her a "total gangster b—," and said, "she was an ill thug."

"She went out with this Latin King for like three years," the classmate went on to claim.

As has been widely reported, it was announced in March that Trump Jr. and Vanessa are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. At the same time, it was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with singer/actress O'Day while he was married to Vanessa.

The affair between O'Day and Trump Jr. does not appear to have been merely casual either, as one report indicated that they were trying for a baby. Us Weekly spoke to a source close to the couple and revealed, "Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her," adding, "They were trying for one."

Trump Jr., who has five children with his soon-to-be ex-wife, also reportedly continued contacting O'Day after the affair ended.

"He'd call Aubrey and leave long voicemails telling her he still loved her over and over," the source added. "He'd cry and say he was nervous his wife would take the kids away."

To understand how all this came to be, you have to jump back to 2012, when O'Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5. Unfortunately, the former Danity Kane band member was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began the alleged extramarital affair with Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.