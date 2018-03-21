Aubrey O’Day Covered Only by Writing in Music Video About Donald Trump Jr.

Aubrey O’Day once covered herself in writing for a steamy music video about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr.

In early 2012, singer/songwriter Aubrey O’Day posed topless with words like “cheater,” “liar,” and “seduction” written across her body for a music video for her dance-pop remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” The video footage, previously unreleased due to failure to pay the production bills, was obtained by TMZ.

The re-mix of the song includes re-written lines like “Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie,” and, “But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”

O’Day also altered the lyrics to sing, “Now you’re just some a—hole that I used to know,” and “You’re just a f—ing liar that I used to know.”

“Somebody That I Used to Know” isn’t the only song O’Day has about her affair with Trump Jr. In 2013, she put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. That album contained a track titled “DJT” which is an original track that is reportedly about her affair with Trump Jr., but it went mostly overlooked until recently.

“DJT” contains lyrics such as, “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” and, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.”

The song ends with O’Day singing, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

Following the news that Vanessa Trump had filed for divorce from Trump Jr., a number of sources began confirming to news outlets that O’Day and Trump Jr. had engaged in an extramarital affair around the time she was on The Apprentice.

According to sources, O’Day fell “hard” for Trump Jr. after he told her that he no longer loved his wife.

“She thought they were going to be together for real,” MSN reports a source said of O’Day’s feelings for the son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. is said to have broken things off between the two of them after wife Vanessa Trump discovered emails they had sent one another. The relationship reportedly lasted from 2011 until 2013.