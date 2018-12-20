‘Atypical’ Star Michael Rapaport’s Controversial Remarks About Ariana Grande Sparks Backlash

Atypical star Michael Rapaport might be regretting his criticism against pop star, Ariana Grande right about now.

The actor captured the attention of the internet when he posted a throwback photo of the “Imagine” singer on his social media.

Along with a photo of a younger Grande throwing a peace sign at the camera, he wrote: “Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks.”

Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks. New @iamrapaport is Live://t.co/Xr6sFd7WP4 pic.twitter.com/wRCCyxYGxa — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 19, 2018

The post, which he shared both on Instagram and Twitter, was immediately met by backlash from fans, even those who support the actor and podcaster, as first reported by E! News.

“You know I ride for you 10/10 times [Michael Rapaport] but why are we shaming [Ariana Grande] without makeup on?” one user tweeted. “You have a loud voice and large reach don’t let this be a moment where young girls feel they need to be in costumes or full makeup to be beautiful.”

“Welp you’re a creep,” another user responded.

Another user added: “How dare she have a picture taken without being in full makeup! It’s like she’s a real person sometimes.”

“first of all… this was 2012, second she is 25 not 27. she is indeed very petite but none the less can stand her ground. this is a more recent picture of her without makeup. ur welcome for me helping u rephrase ur facts! spread love not hate, its ugly. thank u, next,” another user commented, clarifying Rapaport’s words.

The actor later responded to the backlash online not with an apology, but with comments calling out some of his haters’ hypocrisy.

When I talk vicioulsy about The Leader of the Free World aka Dick Stain Donald Trump or Tiki Torch Tough Guys in Virginia, I’m a Social Media HERO, but a joke about Ariana Grande is SHAMING. EAT Dwycks SnowFlakes. Stay Disruptive Stay Disruptive #DisruptiveBehavior @iamrapaport — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 19, 2018

“When I talk vicioulsy (sic) about The Leader of the Free World aka Dick Stain Donald Trump or Tiki Torch Tough Guys in Virginia, I’m a Social Media HERO, but a joke about Ariana Grande is SHAMING. EAT Dwycks SnowFlakes,” he tweeted.

Later, he added: “I can say ANYTHING about Cockeyed Kellyanne, Laura Ingram,Melania,Ivanka or Candance Owens & you little Hipster Fake P–sy Power Hat Wearing MoFo’s get hype.Elation Talk shit about Arianna Grande & I hate Women? #Eat3Dwycks.”

Grande has not commented on the actor’s comments about her looks, though she has had her hands full.

The singer released her new single “Imagine” on Friday, later getting caught in the middle of a Kanye West tweetstorm due to comments she made criticizing his feud with rapper Drake.