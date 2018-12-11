Ashton Kutcher Makes Plea to Media Regarding Photos of His Children

Ashton Kutcher is pleading with the media to stop taking photos of his children after new images of his brood surfaced on the Internet this week.

The 39-year-old actor and his wife, Mila Kunis, like to keep their private life out of the public view.

The Hollywood couple has two children together – Wyatt, 2, and 7-month-old Dimitri – and the four of them were photographed attending the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

l continue to kindly ask, Please don’t post/publish photos of our kids. They haven’t chosen life in the public eye. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 17, 2017

Pictures of the outing made it online and it’s clear that Kutcher was not happy about it.

Yes we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn’t mean we are ok with their photos being published — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 17, 2017

In a series of tweets, The Ranch star wrote: “I continue to kindly ask, Please don’t post/publish photos of our kids. They haven’t chosen life in the public eye. Yes we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn’t mean we are ok with their photos being published. Please.”

Please. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 17, 2017

In recent weeks, Kutcher has been in a battle of sorts with the media. On Sunday, he lashed out at Star magazine for reporting that he was cheating on his wife.

“You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity,” he wrote along with a photo of the magazine.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

Kutcher has spoken out about being a father of two and how it has changed his life.

“The first [child], I almost became a doula. I was reading every book. I was ready. I had like a catcher’s mitt on,” Kutcher said. “This one, I haven’t done anything. I’m like, ‘Well, we didn’t break the first one.’ They’re really durable — that’s what you realize. They don’t break very easily.”

He continued by saying: “When my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, ‘I’m sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me,’ ” he said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez