Check out Ashley Graham’s Gorgeous Instagram Photos From Vogue Italia Shoot

Ashley Graham showed her sass for the camera in her latest lingerie photo shoot.

✨thank you to this amazing team!!✨ #vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:47am PST

The model flooded fans’ Instagram feeds on Wednesday with some of her favorite sexy shots from a recent shoot with Vogue Italia.

Not only are the photos flirty, they show Graham is confident in her body, which is admittedly non-traditional to the modeling and fashion industries. To make things better, the model said her photos are completely unretouched.

When they don’t retouch you- @vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:13am PST

#italianvogue A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:44am PST

Fans blasted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s posts with comments of praise, sharing their love for Graham’s hot looks and the shoot’s artistic quality.

“You’re giving Amy Winehouse vibes,” many of her follower’s agreed. Others simply said Graham’s body “is so flawless it hurts.”

💣 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Some fans shared their thanks to the curvy model for helping them find their own confidence in their bodies, no matter their sizes.

“She inspired me to accept my body and not denying my body shape for not being skinny,” one commenter praised Graham.

Ok I’m done⚒ @vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:21am PST

The top-notch model has been candid about her modeling mission: to inspire women of every size and to smash through industry and social standards.

“Yes, I am a curvy woman,” Graham wrote in a “Shamed If I Do, Shamed If I Don’t” essay for Lenny. “My industry labels me a ‘plus size’ model, and society has labeled me a ‘plus size’ woman. But I am not just here for the size 8s (where plus-size modeling starts) or the size 14s (my current size) or the size 18s (my former size). I am here for all women who don’t feel comfortable in their skin, who need a reminder that their unique bodies are beautiful.”

As a model who has graced the runways of some of fashion’s biggest names, shot for the cover and spreads of multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues and created her own lines of clothing and swimwear, Graham is certainly fulfilling that mission — cellulite and all.