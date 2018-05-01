Ashley Graham Sends Fans Into a Tizzy With New Campaign for Brand Without Plus Sizes

Ashley Graham is known for promoting body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, and it’s for precisely these reasons that her latest campaign has some fans scratching their heads.

The model appears in a new campaign for clothing company Rag & Bone for a DIY campaign called Ashley by Ashley, wearing the brand’s signature denim along with a series of casual shirts.

Fans were initially excited to see Graham modeling the line, as they assumed that the 30-year-old’s involvement meant that the pieces would be offered in extended sizes. Unfortunately for many, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the clothes Graham models appear to only be available in straight sizes, with the largest jean size offered being a 32.

Graham’s followers were understandably confused, with many taking to the model’s comments section to voice their concerns.

“So many questions,” one fan began. “But first of all what size are you wearing? Because we all know rag & bone biggest size is 32 but fits like a 27, so are they going plus size now?”

“Unless size 32 is plus size, no dice…,” added another.

A third person noted that the jeans Graham was wearing were likely custom made by Rag & Bone.

“They’ve done custom pieces for her before but still have a limited size range,” the fan wrote.

A representative for Rag & Bone told People that the company is working towards offering more inclusive sizing in the future.

“We can confirm that rag & bone will be introducing a selection of best-selling denim and ready to wear, in extended sizes from November,” the representative said in a statement. “In addition, we have already started delivering a selection of denim with extended sizing through our partners at Nordstrom.”

Graham herself spoke about inclusive sizing in a recent interview with British Vogue discussing her Rag & Bone collaboration.

“The demand is there, especially for denim… There are many curvy women who are willing to spend money on quality, designer clothing, but often times they are not even given the opportunity because the sizes just don’t exist,” she said. “I think some high-end brands might think they are devaluing their brand if they extend their sizes – maybe they think they will become less exclusive – which is just ridiculous.”

Photo Credit: Rag & Bone