Ashley Graham Posts Sizzling Video and Her ‘Monday Just Got a Little Better’

Ashley Graham is treating her Instagram followers to a look at one of her latest photo shoots in which she rocks a racy lingerie ensemble. The 29-year-old model took to social media earlier this week to upload the steamy post.

Monday just got a little better.. A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

"Monday just got a little better...," she captioned the clip.

The video shows Graham sporting slate gray lingerie paired with off-white high heels. As the photographer snaps shots of her, the Sports Illustrated cover girl strikes a series of poses shooting smoldering looks at the camera.

After sharing the clip on social media, thousands of Graham's fans flooded the comments section to post their reaction.

"Love seeing you on my feed," one fan wrote. "A beautiful reminder that beauty comes in all sizes."

"Thank you for making all of us 'not size 6 girls' feel its ok to be in our bodies," another commented. "You are beautiful and an inspiration to girls and women everywhere."

This isn't the only time this week that Graham has taken to social media to share looks from her glamorous photo shoots. On Tuesday, she uploaded a video that shows her wearing a pair of chic sunglasses, a faux fur wrap and lingerie top.

"Fancy AF," she captioned the post.