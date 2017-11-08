Ashley Graham’s Latest Photos Are Winning Instagram
Ashley Graham is one of the one of the most prominent models on Instagram, with a whopping 4.4 million followers.
She's a mainstay in headlines for her provocative, inspiring and behind-the-scenes posts to the platform.
Over the past week, the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model has kept her streak of solid and sexy snaps coming.
The photos show Graham in a variety of locales modelling lingerie, swimsuits and casual wear and have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.
The 29-year-old Nebraska native shared the above shot on June 12, which shows her modelling see-through lingerie over a scenic city view.
The photo was taken during a photo shoot in Montreal back in April. The bra and panties are taken from her Ashley Graham Collection lingerie, which is sold through Addition Elle
She's flaunting her famous figure in the shot, and she points out her "thigh brows" in the caption.
The most popular photo in the batch is the above photo, which was shared in promotion of Shiatsu Swimsuits.
We see Graham in a black-and-white polka-dotted one-piece posing on top of a couch.
While she may seem all out and proud in the revealing outfit, she previously shared that she still gets self-conscious when in swimwear.
"I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, 'Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.' And you feel like everybody's watching, and then you just go, 'Oh fine, I'll just take it off,' " Graham said. "And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, 'Okay. Another piña colada.' "
Graham continues to show her continued support of body positivity through her next swimsuit pic.
Taken from her intimate Glamour cover shoot, the model is shown in a white one-piece on the beach. She captioned the photo with the hashtag "beauty beyond size." Fans love the message, as they liked the post 213,000 times.
She recently spoke out against the term "plus-size," which she is frequently labelled as.
"Does any woman really just come in and say, 'I'm a plus-size woman'?" she said. "Maybe as a defense mechanism or maybe as a way to kind of cope with fitting into society but...I just think it's divisive."
In that same interview, Graham discussed her own weight and how she maintains control of her body.
"My weight is going to go up and down but, also, nobody can dictate what I'm doing." She noted, "I'm a true size 14, I'm happy with my body, nobody has dictatorship over who I am."
This last post continues Graham's stunning streak of posts with a casual wear shot. She's seen busting out a ballerina pose in silver heels and a navy dress. The photo receiving more than 183,000 likes and loads of comments filled with admiration.
