Ashley Graham’s Latest Photos Are Winning Instagram

Ashley Graham is one of the one of the most prominent models on Instagram, with a whopping 4.4 million followers. She's a mainstay in headlines for her provocative, inspiring and behind-the-scenes posts to the platform. Over the past week, the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model has kept her streak of solid and sexy snaps coming. The photos show Graham in a variety of locales modelling lingerie, swimsuits and casual wear and have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

​ Thigh brow son A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT The 29-year-old Nebraska native shared the above shot on June 12, which shows her modelling see-through lingerie over a scenic city view. The photo was taken during a photo shoot in Montreal back in April. The bra and panties are taken from her Ashley Graham Collection lingerie, which is sold through Addition Elle She's flaunting her famous figure in the shot, and she points out her "thigh brows" in the caption. prevnext

​ Finally feels like summer☀️?? Shop this Shiatsu Swimsuit, link in bio. @swimsuitsforall #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:04am PDT The most popular photo in the batch is the above photo, which was shared in promotion of Shiatsu Swimsuits. We see Graham in a black-and-white polka-dotted one-piece posing on top of a couch. While she may seem all out and proud in the revealing outfit, she previously shared that she still gets self-conscious when in swimwear. "I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, 'Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.' And you feel like everybody's watching, and then you just go, 'Oh fine, I'll just take it off,' " Graham said. "And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, 'Okay. Another piña colada.' " Up Next: Ashley Graham Claps Back at Media Calling Her 'Brave' in Cheeky Swimsuit Photo prevnext